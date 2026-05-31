UAE prices in June: Fuel, Salik, parking and other rising costs to watch out for

The month of June in the UAE means a lot of changes to residents' lives, some of which might impact their wallets directly.

After the US-Iran war broke out on February 28, fuel and commodity rates across the globe took a hit, as the Strait of Hormuz — which handled a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas traffic before the war — witnesses a naval blockade, bringing a majority of trade to a standstill.

The hikes have impacted UAE residents, where a big part of the population relies on private vehicles and public transportation to get around the city and retailers rely on imports.

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Although the UAE has introduced initiatives to help residents save on their bills, here's where residents might end up spending more this June.

Fuel prices

As the end of the month approaches, UAE residents tend to sit at the edge of their seats — quite literally — as they await news of fuel prices for the coming month in anticipation.

With ongoing regional tensions and inflated petrol prices, fuel rates have been on an incline in the Emirates since the war broke out on February 28.

The UAE announced fuel prices for June 2026, marking its first pricing update as an independent oil producer following its exit from Opec and Opec+ in May, with rates seeing a hike from the month before.

The new rates listed below will apply from June 1, 2026, and are as follows:

Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.95 a litre, compared to Dh3.66 in May.

Special 95 petrol will cost Dh3.83 per litre, compared to the current rate of Dh3.55.

E-Plus 91 petrol prices will cost Dh3.76 per litre, compared to the previous rate of Dh3.48 a litre.

Diesel will be charged at Dh4.33 a litre, compared to the current rate of Dh4.69.

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in June will cost you between Dh14.28 and Dh21.46 more than May.

Monthly petrol price changes in the UAE have a direct bearing on household finances, as fuel remains a regular and essential expense for most families. Even minor fluctuations can accumulate over time, and when prices rise, motorists often need to set aside a larger share of their income to cover fuel costs.

The UAE last saw record-breaking fuel rates in 2022 following the Russia-Ukraine war, when prices crossed Dh4 per litre for the first time. In July that year, rates peaked at Dh4.63 per litre for Super 98 and Dh4.52 for Special 95, marking the highest levels on record.

Salik tolls (with VAT)

Dubai’s sole toll gate operator Salik on May 22 announced that it will implement a five per cent value-added tax (VAT) on toll tariffs and tag activation fee from June 1 onwards.

“The VAT amount will be remitted to the Federal Tax Authority ("FTA") in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations in the UAE,” the company said.

Here is the before and after of your trips:

Before VAT: Dh6 per trip during peak hours (6am–10am and 4pm–8pm)

After VAT: Dh6.30 per trip during peak hours (6am–10am and 4pm–8pm)

Before VAT: Dh4 per trip during off-peak hours (10am–4pm and 8pm–1am)

After VAT: Dh4.20 per trip during off-peak hours (10am–4pm and 8pm–1am)

No tariff applies between 1am and 6am

If you cross two Salik gates each way during peak hours, that amounts to four toll crossings per day. At the revised rate of Dh6.30 per trip, after 5 per cent VAT, the daily toll costs Dh25.20. Over a typical 21-working-day month, this adds up to Dh529.20.

Under the pre-VAT rate of Dh6 per trip, the same commute would cost Dh504 per month. This means that the introduction of VAT will increase the monthly commuting expense by Dh25.20 for this travel pattern, a modest but recurring rise in costs for regular Salik users.

Dubai parking fees (with VAT)

Dubai's largest parking operator Parkin announced that a VAT of 5 per cent will be applied to all parking services provided by the operator starting June 1.

This includes on-street and off-street parking, seasonal cards, permits, and reservations. The operator noted that the move, announced on May 22, was in coordination with relevant government authorities and applicable UAE tax regulations.

As reported by Khaleej Times earlier, the average hourly cost of paid parking in Dubai increased by 51 per cent in the third quarter of 2025 as compared to the same period last year. The weighted average hourly tariff increased to Dh3.03 per hour in July–September 2025 — up from Dh2.01, after the introduction of the variable parking tariff in April. The Dubai-listed company said if approved, this would increase the weighted-average public parking tariff.

Ajman taxi fares

Taxi fares in Ajman, which usually maintain stable rates, have seen a rise in the past few months, affected by the hike in fuel prices due to the ongoing regional conflict.

The prices are set to get even higher with a new tariff of Dh2 per kilometre for the month of June, a 0.05 fils increase from May, where tariffs were at Dh1.95 per kilometre. Prior to this, the prices were as follows in 2026:

April: 1.89 per km

March: 1.74 per km

February: 1.71 per km

January: 1.73 per km

Deliveries and transport-linked services

After the regional war began on February 28, although retailers assured residents there would not be price hikes with essential goods, there has been a hit to transportation, logistics and supply chain costs across the retail sector.

In an earlier interview with Khaleej Times, owners of top retail groups from across the UAE said although they are trying to absorb part of the fuel rate increase through internal efficiencies, it is not sustainable to bear the entire burden, while also maintaining a customer-focused approach.

These professionals highlighted they are committed to maintaining the same cost of essential goods, however prices of other commodities might be affected as they navigate the challenging period.

To deal with rising prices, the UAE's Ministry of Economy and Tourism launched a platform — Essential Goods Prices Platform — which helps shoppers save on their grocery bills by searching for essential goods and comparing their prices across different retailers.

These include basic items such as rice, cooking oil, eggs, bread, chicken, meat, fish, milk, vegetables, fruits and water.

An official from Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism had also assured that weekly inspections across outlets are taking place, while urging residents to keep their bills in case of unfair price hikes.

Gold prices

According to the World Gold Council, gold prices in the UAE during June 2026 will likely stay volatile but relatively strong, based on current global forecasts and recent market behavior.

Since the precious metal in the UAE is priced from international gold markets, the main drivers are global gold prices, US interest rates, inflation, and geopolitical risks.

Gold prices surpassed $4,700 an ounce in early May but fell below $4,500 in the last quarter of May due to the higher oil prices raising concerns around inflation in the US economy.

Fluctuations in gold prices underscores the market's continued sensitivity to evolving headlines surrounding Iran and the Strait of Hormuz.

With inputs from Waheed Abbas and Elizabeth Gonzales