UAE expats to now pay up to Dh415 more for Indian passport services; fee hike explained

Indian nationals applying for passport services in the UAE will now have to pay higher government fees, with revised charges coming into effect from July 1.

The new rates, announced by India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and confirmed for implementation in the UAE by the Indian Consulate in Dubai, cover fresh passports, renewals, Tatkaal services, lost or damaged passports, passports for minors and Police Clearance Certificates (PCC).

While the revised government charges have been announced, the final service charges of the new outsourcing partner, Al Hind Tours and Travels LLC, are expected to be communicated separately.

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Here is how the government fees have changed:

Service Old fee (AED) New fee (AED) Increase Adult passport (36 pages) 285 450 165 Adult Tatkaal passport (36 pages) 855 900 45 Adult passport (60 pages) 380 630 250 Adult Tatkaal passport (60 pages) 950 1,080 130 Minor passport (36 pages) 190 325 135 Minor Tatkaal passport 760 775 15 Lost/Damaged passport (36 pages) 570 900 330 Lost/Damaged Tatkaal (36 pages) 1,140 1,350 210 Lost/Damaged passport (60 pages) 665 1,080 415 Lost/Damaged Tatkaal (60 pages) 1,235 1,530 295

Among the biggest increases is the fee for replacing a lost or damaged 60-page passport under the normal scheme, which has gone up by Dh415. A standard 36-page passport now costs Dh165 more, while a Tatkaal passport has increased by Dh45.

The revised fees are the first increase in passport charges since 2012. The government has also introduced a 10 per cent discount on fresh passport applications for children up to eight years of age and senior citizens above 60 years. The discount does not apply to passport renewals.

The fee revision comes as passport and consular services in the UAE transition to a new outsourcing partner. Al Hind Tours and Travels LLC will soon take over passport, visa and consular services from the previous service provider.

Applicants should note that, apart from the government passport fee, they will also have to pay applicable Indian Community Welfare Fund (ICWF) charges and the service provider's processing fee. The final service charges under the new outsourcing arrangement are expected to be announced separately.