UAE presses ahead with global trade deals despite regional conflict

The UAE continued pursuing international trade agreements during the regional conflict rather than waiting for geopolitical tensions to ease, a senior government official said during a World Economic Forum panel discussion.

Fahad Al Gergawi, Undersecretary at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Trade, said the country had maintained its commitment to expanding international partnerships, citing a visit by UAE ministers to Japan during the first month of the conflict to advance trade negotiations.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“Waiting is not an option,” Al Gergawi said, stressing that governments continue making economic decisions even when they do not have complete information about how geopolitical developments will unfold.

He said the UAE’s approach is rooted in maintaining openness, strengthening international relationships and developing solutions that allow trade to continue despite disruptions to global supply chains.

UAE backed trade initiative engages 20 countries

Al Gergawi highlighted the Future of Investment and Trade Partnership , an initiative involving the UAE, Switzerland, Singapore and New Zealand, aimed at strengthening trade cooperation among like-minded economies.

He said approximately 20 countries were actively engaging with the initiative, reflecting growing interest in maintaining international trade connections amid rising protectionism.

The partnership aims to encourage cooperation, facilitate trade through technology and strengthen economic relationships at a time when tariff barriers and geopolitical uncertainty are affecting global commerce.

Al Gergawi said the initiative demonstrates how countries can pursue new partnerships without waiting for wider international trade challenges to be resolved.

UAE highlights $48.3 billion in foreign investment

Al Gergawi also highlighted the UAE’s position in international investment, citing $48.3 billion in foreign direct investment inflows and approximately $63 billion in outward investment.

He said investments in ports, logistics infrastructure and supply chains play an important role in supporting the movement of goods between international markets.

The UAE’s strategy, he added, is built around connecting economies, attracting businesses and creating opportunities through international cooperation.

Alternative trade routes support Gulf supply chains

Farid Belbouab, Group CEO of Gulftainer, said the UAE’s logistics infrastructure has helped maintain cargo movements despite disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

He explained that shipments arriving at Khorfakkan Port on the UAE’s east coast could be transported by road to Mina Khalid in Sharjah and reloaded onto vessels serving other Gulf markets.

According to Belbouab, the process can be completed within approximately three to four days, helping cargo continue towards destinations including Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Iraq.

He stressed that logistics resilience requires more than individual ports, with integrated networks connecting maritime terminals, industrial zones, logistics parks and inland transport infrastructure.

Shipping disruptions increase costs

Karen E. Young, Senior Research Scholar at the Center on Global Energy Policy, warned that disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz and Red Sea are creating significant challenges for global trade and energy markets.

She said the cost of chartering some very large crude carriers on Gulf-to-East Asia routes had reached approximately $1.3 million per day, compared with around $40,000 previously.

Young said the sharp increase in transport costs, combined with uncertainty over shipping routes and energy supplies, is particularly challenging for economies with limited storage capacity and fewer alternative sources of energy.

Trade and security increasingly interconnected

Florence Gaub, Director of the Research Division at the NATO Defense College, said economic cooperation could continue even between countries experiencing political disagreements.

She highlighted the relationship between China and the European Union as an example of how trade can remain active despite geopolitical tensions.

Meanwhile, Timcho Mucunski, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of North Macedonia, stressed that smaller economies must prioritise reliability, connectivity and energy diversification to remain competitive.

UAE prioritises long-term economic partnerships

Al Gergawi said the UAE’s long-term economic strategy focuses on building relationships that can withstand global uncertainty.

He stressed that trade is not only about exchanging goods but also about strengthening relationships between countries, businesses and communities.

The UAE, he said, would continue developing partnerships and adapting its economic policies to changing circumstances rather than delaying decisions until international conditions stabilise.