UAE President's visit is the 'best motivation' ahead of space mission: Sultan Al Neyadi

Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi expressed his gratitude to the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who visited him right at his home on Monday.
In a tweet posted on Monday, Al Neyadi said:
During the visit, Sheikh Mohamed checked on Al Neyadi's preparations for his upcoming mission, a historic feat that will make him the first Arab astronaut to spend 6 months in the International Space Station (ISS).
The UAE President expressed full confidence in Al Neyadi's ability to log a new success story in the pages of the UAE's history.
Al Neyadi, for his part, expressed his appreciation for the UAE leader's trust and for going out of his way to personally check on him.
The astronaut stressed that he is fully prepared to make his mission a first-of-its-kind success for the Arab world.
