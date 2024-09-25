UAE President's US visit will 'shape the future of Middle East': Expert

Photo: WAM file

Published: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 5:09 PM Last updated: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 5:43 PM

The visit by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed to the US will “shape the future of the Middle East” according to a local diplomacy expert.

Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director General of Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, explained how a robust US-UAE partnership will encourage other nations to engage in similar alliances.

“It will be significant primarily in strengthening alliances because by reinforcing ties with the US, the UAE can serve as a stabilising force in the region, promoting collaboration among Gulf states and helping to develop a united front on security and economic issues,” he said. “The discussions help enhance security cooperation and address threats such as terrorism and regional conflicts.

According to him, the visit underscores the deep-rooted relationship between the UAE and the United States — a partnership that has evolved over 50 years of mutual cooperation across economic, security, and cultural spheres.

It was on Monday that Sheikh Mohamed landed in Washington for a historic visit — the first by a UAE President. Since then, he has met US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and several business and community leaders. He also visited the National Children’s Hospital, of which the UAE has been a long-time supporter. On Wednesday, during a reception held at the UAE Embassy in Washington, he met with Emirati students and astronauts Nora Al Matrooshi and Mohammad Al Mulla who recently graduated from Nasa’s astronaut training programme.

Reconstructing post-war Gaza

Dr. Al Dhaheri said topics of discussion have focused on critical issues such as trade, regional security, and climate change. “The visit underscores the deepening bilateral relations between the two nations and reinforces our role in promoting regional stability and economic development,” he said. “These discussions included topics of global importance, ranging from artificial intelligence and technological advancements to defence, energy security, and the UAE’s potential involvement in post-war reconstruction in Gaza.

He said the visit by Sheikh Mohamed highlights the strength of the UAE’s relationship with the United States. “Through this visit, Sheikh Mohamed underscores the UAE’s continued commitment to diplomacy as a force for good,” he said.

He also added that the visit will pave the way for economic initiatives that promote trade and investment across the region and build mutual respect, which he noted are “crucial for long-term peace and stability” in this region.

Diplomatic milestone

Dr. Al Dhaheri said the future of UAE-US relations is dynamic with opportunities for enhanced collaboration across a wide range of sectors. “We expect the visit to lead to joint initiatives in sustainability and clean energy, promoting both countries as Dr- Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri.jpgleaders in climate action,” he said. “This relationship will also strengthen cultural diplomacy and educational exchanges.”

He added that the visit is a “diplomatic milestone” that will solidify the UAE’s role on the global stage as a bridge between East and West. “This visit is not just about securing bilateral agreements; it’s about promoting a vision of peace, stability, and cooperation that will benefit the region and the world for years to come,” he said.