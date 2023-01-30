UAE President's trip to Islamabad postponed due to 'bad weather conditions'

Pakistan Prime Minister's Office said the visit would be rescheduled, and new dates will be announced soon

Photo: WAM

By Agencies Published: Mon 30 Jan 2023, 1:46 PM Last updated: Mon 30 Jan 2023, 2:32 PM

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who is on a visit to Pakistan, has postponed his one-day trip to Islamabad due to "weather conditions," the Prime Minister's Office announced on Monday.

Sheikh Mohamed was scheduled to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss bilateral ties and broaden his country's investment footprint in Pakistan.

"Due to weather conditions, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's visit to the friendly Islamic Republic of Pakistan scheduled for today has been postponed to a later date," according to the PMO statement.

Islamabad's sky was overcast with intermittent rains accompanied by gusty winds lashing it since Sunday night, Press Trust of India reported. The PMO said the visit would be rescheduled, with new dates being announced soon.

Sharif said the "guest's safety and protection were dearer to him, and a risk could not be taken in extreme weather conditions". Prime Minister Sharif and members of the federal cabinet were poised to welcome the UAE President at the Pakistan Air Force's Nur Khan Air Base on Monday.

The UAE President arrived in Pakistan on January 25 in Rahim Yar Khan in the country's Punjab province for a private visit, during which he briefly met Sharif for talks.

Earlier this month, Sharif travelled to the UAE to ramp up bilateral economic and trade ties, days after the country's Army chief General Asim Munir concluded his trip to the Emirates.

