UAE President's speech is inspiration for us too, say parents

Sheikh Mohamed's audio message played to students as new academic year begins

Supplied photo

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Tue 30 Aug 2022, 9:13 PM

Parents in the UAE felt proud to be led by a caring leader, who is using the power of education to empower and prepare their children to become the future change makers.

On Tuesday morning, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan delivered a 2-minute, 42-second audio message to students as the new academic year began in schools.

Apart from insightful messages targeting students and educators, His Highness pointed out that education isn’t just the responsibility of the schools but families and parents, alongside society and institutions have a key role to play in achieving goals and ambitions.

Parents acknowledged that the UAE President’s speech played out in the schools has a broader message for everyone in the society to understand and implement in their lives.

Supplied photo

“As an Emirati and as a parent, I feel so proud that we have a leadership that is taking care of everything related to children’s education. The audio message from the leadership gives motivation to not only students but us parents too. The message from the leadership guides parents on ways to look after our children and their educational needs,” said Abdullah Saif Mohamed Seif Almazrouei, a father of four children, two of whom are studying in Grade 7 and 10.

“The audio message is a continuation of the love, care, attention and importance the leadership has been giving to education and the future generation of the country,” he noted.

Supplied photo

Entesar Almashjari, an Emirati mother of four children, said the speech has motivated everyone in the country.

“The welcome speech reflects His Highness Sheikh Mohamed’s unlimited support to our children and their educational journey, and reflects his keenness to empower them in every way possible and prepare them for the future. There is no doubt that addressing students in this way is very motivating to students. His words have filled them with hope and positive energy as they embark on a new academic year.”

Prof. Humaid Al Shamsi, director of oncology services at Burjeel Holdings, said after listening to the message his family felt more determined to serve the country.

“His Highness Sheikh Mohamed’s message to the students reflects the commitment and care our leadership is giving to future leaders. His message is a great way to start the academic year, which will reflect in our children and encourage them to achieve the highest educational achievement for the progress and prosperity of the nation.”

Reema Bamatraf, guest service executive at a private sector firm, felt grateful to Sheikh Mohamed and the UAE government’s unwavering commitment to education.

“Sheikh Mohamed’s advice to children to keep dreaming big is heartening. He has urged students to prioritise their studies by being determined and working towards their goals. His words of wisdom are an encouragement to all of us and will motivate our children to work harder. His message has inspired us to keep facilitating the ideal environment to nurture our children and support them in reaching their academic goals,” she added.

