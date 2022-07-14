UAE President's speech has messages filled with hope and ambition for a prosperous future, says top official

Secretary-General of the Arab Fund for Disasters & Crises pays tribute to Sheikh Mohamed's vision

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Thu 14 Jul 2022, 5:19 PM Last updated: Thu 14 Jul 2022, 5:20 PM

President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's speech reflects an integrated vision of the UAE's centenary process and confirms the keenness of the wise leadership to continue advancement of the country and its citizens, said Sheikh Khalifa bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, Secretary-General of the Arab Fund for Disasters and Crises (AFDC).

On Wednesday, Sheikh Mohamed gave a state of the nation address in which he set out his vision for the country, stressing that the people of the UAE has always been and continues to be the nation’s top priority.

The President also pointed out that ensuring that the UAE people have everything they need to live fulfilled, comfortable, and happy lives, remains the basis of all the government’s future plans.

Sheikh Mohamed’s address to the nation came two months after he was elected President by the Federal Supreme Council following the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“Sheikh Mohamed’s televised speech included a set of important axes and pivotal points, carrying clear messages filled with hope and ambition for a prosperous future with humanitarian and charitable work, and that the UAE will not always hesitate to extend a helping hand to societies and establish strategic partnerships with various countries of the world,” said Sheikh Khalifa.

He added that what Sheikh Mohamed said in his speech confirms his wise leadership and that he will exert great efforts to serve the people of the UAE, within a clear message and a comprehensive economic vision, that manages a reassuring scene for the future, and bodes well for optimism for decision-making and assuming responsibilities and accelerating the provision of services with high quality.

Sheikh Khalifa pointed out that the UAE has made achievements at the international level, and has been and is still influential in international and regional events, stressing that the President's focus on community participation, future visions, indicates the importance of starting with the development process, and national constants, which is in taking the UAE to a new stage that will certainly be reflected in the advancement of the country.

"Today we stand with Sheikh Mohamed, so that the UAE, as usual, remains the gateway to security and safety, relying on its outstanding global standing, and keenness to strengthen international relations, to ensure the achievement of economic and societal requirements, in a manner that preserves human dignity and freedoms, and spreads peace and stability for all nations," he said.