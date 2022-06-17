UAE President's participation at economic forum reflects country's recognition as active partner in global community, Minister says

Activities encouraged workers to maintain healthy lifestyles
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s participation at the Leaders Meeting of the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate (MEF), hosted by US President Joe Biden, reflects the international recognition of the UAE as an active and appreciated partner of the global community," said Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, UAE’s Special Envoy for Climate Change.
"His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s address to global leaders at MEF highlighted the need for unity, peace, stability and collaboration as key enablers for sustainable economic and social development, particularly as the world tackles global economic challenges, energy and food security, as well as resource scarcity," Dr. Al Jaber noted in a statement following UAE President’s participation at the MEF.
"His Highness’s statement highlighted the UAE’s longstanding history of and ongoing commitment to climate action, driven by the principles established by our founding father Sheikh Zayed," he said.
Dr. Al Jaber added, "For more than 15 years, the UAE has demonstrated a proven track record in progressive climate action and multilateral cooperation, as well as played a leading role in investing in renewable energy both domestically and internationally which have led to the UAE’s selection as host country of COP28 in 2023."
"The UAE will leverage our convening power to deliver an inclusive and consultative COP28 that brings the world together to ensure that all stakeholders and segments of society are represented, raises ambition for climate action and implements practical solutions that deliver climate progress while accelerating economic and social development," he concluded.
