UAE President wishes India's Modi on birthday, discusses regional developments

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a phone call today with Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, to discuss opportunities to further strengthen bilateral ties under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and India.

Sheikh Mohamed also congratulated Prime Minister Modi on his birthday, wishing him continued good health and further success in advancing India’s progress and fulfilling the aspirations of its people.

Prime Minister Modi thanked Sheikh Mohamed for his kind sentiments and reaffirmed his commitment to continuing to work together to further strengthen bilateral relations for the benefit of both countries and their peoples.

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"Grateful to my brother, the President of UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for his call and birthday wishes. We discussed measures to further deepen our bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and exchanged views on efforts to promote regional peace, security and stability," Modi said in a post on X.

The two leaders also discussed a number of issues of mutual interest, particularly efforts to strengthen regional security and stability.