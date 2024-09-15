UAE President wishes community on Prophet's birthday

Published: Sun 15 Sep 2024, 9:31 AM Last updated: Sun 15 Sep 2024, 9:34 AM

President Sheikh Mohamed took to X to wish the community on the occasion of the Prophet's birthday.

He wrote: "On the anniversary of the birth of the Prophet (peace be upon him), we ask God to bestow his mercy on all of humanity and bless the world with peace and stability."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In most Islamic countries, including the Gulf countries, the Prophet's birthday is observed on 12 Rabi’ Al-Awwal, which is the third month of the Islamic calendar.

The UAE has declared a paid holiday for both the private and public sector on Sunday, September 15, on the occasion of the Prophet's birthday. In Sharjah, public parking will be free on Sunday; this does not applied to seven-day paid public parking zones which can be identified by blue parking signs.

No visa amnesty services will be available on Sunday as General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) announced that its centres in Dubai will be closed for the public holiday.

Entities such as RTA have also announced closure of its service centres on September 15; Ajman Driving Academy, along with a vehicle registration and inspection centre in Ajman will also be closed on the occasion.