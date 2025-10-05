  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sun, Oct 05, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 13, 1447 | Fajr 04:56 | DXB weather-sun.svg30.2°C

UAE President thanks educators for 'shaping young minds' on World Teachers' Day

The UAE has ramped up its efforts to stay at the forefront of educational excellence in the recent years, especially with the progress in AI and technology

Published: Sun 5 Oct 2025, 9:46 AM

Updated: Sun 5 Oct 2025, 9:55 AM

Top Stories

Delhi court allows Dubai expat to reclaim Rolex, after paying Dh13,750 in fines

Delhi court allows Dubai expat to reclaim Rolex, after paying Dh13,750 in fines

UAE President thanks educators for 'shaping young minds' on World Teachers' Day

UAE President thanks educators for 'shaping young minds' on World Teachers' Day

UAE: Full list of fines for violations by influencers, content creators

UAE: Full list of fines for violations by influencers, content creators

On the occasion of World Teachers' Day, the UAE President Sheikh Mohamed wished the esteemed educators across the country for their contributions to society.

Taking to social media, the nation's leader praised them for playing a "pivotal role in guiding and inspiring the next generation".

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Baby born during transit at Qatar airport; Indian embassy repatriates mother, newborn

thumb-image

Last Gaza flotilla boat intercepted by Israel, organisers say

thumb-image

UAE: Man awarded over Dh600,000 in fraud case; defendants to be deported

thumb-image

Oman: Tropical storm in Arabian Sea could develop into Category 1 cyclone

thumb-image

Activists allege Greta Thunberg mistreated as flotilla detainees arrive in Turkey

 

"Their commitment to fostering curiosity, nurturing values and shaping young minds is central to building stronger communities and a brighter future. On World Teachers’ Day, we honour their contribution and reaffirm that education remains at the heart of the UAE’s development vision," said the Ruler.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

World Teachers' Day is celebrated across the globe on October 5.

The UAE has ramped up its efforts to stay at the forefront of educational excellence in recent years, especially with the progress in AI and technology.

Meanwhile, Dubai's Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, on Saturday, October 4, granted the Golden Visas to more than 200 distinguished teachers and educators in early childhood centres, schools, and international universities across the emirate.

In October 2024, Sheikh Hamdan announced that Golden Visas will be given to educators who have made outstanding contributions to Dubai's private education sector.