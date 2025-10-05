UAE President thanks educators for 'shaping young minds' on World Teachers' Day

On the occasion of World Teachers' Day, the UAE President Sheikh Mohamed wished the esteemed educators across the country for their contributions to society.

Taking to social media, the nation's leader praised them for playing a "pivotal role in guiding and inspiring the next generation".

"Their commitment to fostering curiosity, nurturing values and shaping young minds is central to building stronger communities and a brighter future. On World Teachers’ Day, we honour their contribution and reaffirm that education remains at the heart of the UAE’s development vision," said the Ruler.

World Teachers' Day is celebrated across the globe on October 5.

The UAE has ramped up its efforts to stay at the forefront of educational excellence in recent years, especially with the progress in AI and technology.

Meanwhile, Dubai's Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, on Saturday, October 4, granted the Golden Visas to more than 200 distinguished teachers and educators in early childhood centres, schools, and international universities across the emirate.

In October 2024, Sheikh Hamdan announced that Golden Visas will be given to educators who have made outstanding contributions to Dubai's private education sector.