UAE President, VPs congratulate King of Jordan on Accession to Throne Day

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, on the occasion of the Accession to the Throne Day.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to King Abdullah II on the occasion.

Jordan is celebrating on Tuesday the 27th anniversary of King Abdullah II’s accession to the throne, a period widely associated with state modernisation efforts and sustained institutional, economic and social development.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Since 1999, King Abdullah II has pursued a broad reform agenda aimed at strengthening state institutions, reinforcing the rule of law and advancing development across key sectors including the economy, education, healthcare and public services in Jordan.