UAE President, VPs congratulate King of Belgium on National Day

The health sector was also supported with urgent medical aid, including more than 16 tonnes of medicines and medical supplies
President Sheikh Mohamed has sent a congratulatory message to King Philippe of Belgium on the occasion of his country's National Day.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages to the King of Belgium, and to the country's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.
Confusion, mistrust, and other negative emotions are key components of the allure of such theories
Abu Dhabi Police has called on motorists to exercise caution and adhere to changing speed limits displayed on boards
UAE residents were assured that no cyberattacks were detected amid the large-scale technical failure on Friday
Those who were out shopping, refilling their tanks or paying bills couldn't do so because various sectors were disrupted by the technical outage
Sheikh Hamdan pledged to uphold the legacy of the country's founding leaders through dedicated efforts and contributions
Jumping a red light is a serious traffic offence punishable by a hefty Dh1,000 fine, 12 black points, and a 30-day vehicle confiscation
The silence is terrifying, say residents who have not been able to speak to their loved ones for days as communication lines are down