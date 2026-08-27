UAE President offers condolences to Nepal counterpart over flood, landslide victims

Vice Presidents Sheikh Mohammed and Sheikh Mansour also sent similar messages of condolences to Prime Minister Balendra Shah

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 27 Aug 2026, 9:58 PM
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[Editor's Note: For the latest updates on the deadly flash flood along the Nepal-Tibet border, follow the Khaleej Times live blog.]

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to President of Nepal Ramchandra Paudel over the victims of floods and landslides, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

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He wished a speedy recovery to all those injured.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages of condolences to President Paudel.

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Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed also sent similar messages of condolences to Prime Minister Balendra Shah of Nepal.

UAE has allocated $10 million in relief funds for those affected by the disaster.

Devastating floods

More than 1,400 people were missing and 392 were confirmed dead after flash floods and landslides hit the Nepal-Tibet border.

Search and rescue operations are still underway in the debris-strewn valleys and hillsides. Both countries have blamed the flood on a glacier collapse that pushed rock, ice, mud and debris into river systems in the mountains.

[Inputs from Reuters, AFP]

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