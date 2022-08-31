UAE President, VP send Putin condolences over death of Mikhail Gorbachev

The messages come after the former Soviet president passed away on August 30

Photo: WAM

By WAM Published: Wed 31 Aug 2022, 8:51 PM

The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the death of Mikhail Gorbachev, the former Soviet president.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also dispatched a similar message of condolences to President Putin.

