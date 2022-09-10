UAE President, VP congratulate UK's King Charles III on his ascension to the throne

He took over the throne after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth

By WAM Published: Sat 10 Sep 2022, 5:51 PM Last updated: Sat 10 Sep 2022, 6:04 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, on his ascension to the throne after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has also dispatched a similar message of congratulations to King Charles.

King Charles III was officially announced as Britain’s monarch Saturday, in a ceremony steeped in ancient tradition and political symbolism — and, for the first time, broadcast live.

Charles automatically became king when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died on Thursday, but the accession ceremony is a key constitutional and ceremonial step in introducing the new monarch to the country.

It’s the first time the ceremony has been held since 1952, when Queen Elizabeth II took the throne.