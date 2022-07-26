UAE President, VP congratulate Indian President on taking constitutional oath

The experience is celebrating its first anniversary with a host of offers, events
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, sent a cable of congratulations to Droupadi Murmu, on the occasion of her taking the constitutional oath as the 15th President of India.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also dispatched a similar cable of congratulations to Murmu.
Sworn in on Monday, Murmu, the first tribal— and the second woman ever— to hold the country's highest constitutional office, stated that her elevation to the post was not only her "personal achievement", but also "the achievement of every poor in India".
