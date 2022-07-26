UAE President, VP congratulate Indian President on taking constitutional oath

Murmu is the first tribal— and the second woman ever— to hold the country's highest office

By WAM Published: Tue 26 Jul 2022, 7:08 AM Last updated: Tue 26 Jul 2022, 7:43 AM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, sent a cable of congratulations to Droupadi Murmu, on the occasion of her taking the constitutional oath as the 15th President of India.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also dispatched a similar cable of congratulations to Murmu.

Sworn in on Monday, Murmu, the first tribal— and the second woman ever— to hold the country's highest constitutional office, stated that her elevation to the post was not only her "personal achievement", but also "the achievement of every poor in India".

