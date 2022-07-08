UAE President, VP congratulate Arab, Islamic leaders on Eid Al Adha

Official urges public to look out for symptoms, wear masks, wash hands frequently
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent cables of congratulations to kings, presidents and emirs of Arab and Islamic countries, on the advent of Eid Al Adha.
In his messages, Sheikh Mohamed wished health and happiness to the leaders and further progress and prosperity to the Arab and Muslim peoples.
He also wished dignity and glory for Arab and Islamic nations.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, sent similar greetings to Arab and Islamic leaders on the auspicious occasion.
