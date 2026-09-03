'Pride and honour': UAE President shares voice message for kids going back to school

"May you always be a source of pride and honour for the UAE."

This core message for students from UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is a simple, yet profound one. In a video posted on his official Instagram page on the first week that students in the UAE head back to school for the new academic year, he laid out the importance of education in building a nation and securing its future.

At the start of the video, mid clips of parents dropping their little ones off at buses and at schools, the strong, yet calm voice of the UAE President congratulated not only students, but also teachers, parents and school administrators on the beginning of the new school year.

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"You, my sons and daughters, are the future of the nation," he said.

He urged students to continue learning, stressing the importance of future-focused skills and the positive use of new technologies in an ever-changing world.

The UAE President had a different message for parents and teachers, asking them to work together to nurture generations and instill in them a love for their country.

On Monday, August 31, when UAE went back to school, the President shared a message of hope, urging children to tackle the new year with "optimism, ambition, and determination."

Last year too, Sheikh Mohamed recorded a voice message as schools reopened after the summer.

"Education is the foundation of our vision for the future. Each one of you contributes to building this vision," said the President at that time.

This year, 1.27 million students are headed back to school after the summer vacations, with a many schools opting for a staggered start to ease children into the full timetable.