UAE President visits mourning majlis of Rakkad bin Salem Al Ameri

Sheikh Mohamed offers condolences to family

By WAM Published: Sat 3 Sep 2022, 11:53 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has extended his condolences over the death of Sheikh Rakkad bin Salem Al Ameri.

This came as the UAE president visited the mourning majlis of the deceased on Saturday in the East Al Qurm locale in the UAE capital. He offered condolences to his family and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in paradise.

Extending condolences along with Sheikh Mohamed were Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court.