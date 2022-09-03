UAE President visits mourning majlis of Rakkad bin Salem Al Ameri

Footage of van slamming into car also illustrates risk of distracted driving
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has extended his condolences over the death of Sheikh Rakkad bin Salem Al Ameri.
This came as the UAE president visited the mourning majlis of the deceased on Saturday in the East Al Qurm locale in the UAE capital. He offered condolences to his family and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in paradise.
Extending condolences along with Sheikh Mohamed were Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court.
Footage of van slamming into car also illustrates risk of distracted driving
In some houses, Christmas trees stand tall
'Everyone always tells me how proud they are of me,' says Muna Al Dhaheri
Seventeen-year-old Maya Bridgman chosen from over 7,000 nominations from 150 countries
Several children get off at Dafza, Oud Metha, Al Nahda stations during peak hours
The country approved a new policy to keep rate hikes of basic food items in check
Action figures aren’t just for kids anymore, says Hasan Tamimi
Sheikh Abdullah, Dr Jaishankar emphasise the importance of promoting start-ups and entrepreneurship