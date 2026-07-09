UAE President pays friendly visit to Kuwait as regional tensions escalate

[Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times' live blog for the latest developments following fresh fighting between US and Iran.]

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Thursday arrived in Kuwait on a fraternal visit.

The President was received by the Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, along with a delegation of officials, at the Amiri Airport.

The President is being accompanied by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Lt-Gen Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior and several senior UAE officials.

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The UAE President was also welcomed by Sheikh Sabah Al Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah, Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait; Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, Prime Minister and several ministers, and senior Kuwaiti officials.

Regional tensions escalate

Tensions have been escalating across the region as US and Iran have started exchanging fire.

Iran's military said it had targeted sites in Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain with one-way attack drones on Thursday, state media reported, in retaliation for US strikes earlier in the day.

The army said "in continuation of the attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran's army on US bases in the region" it had targeted a Patriot missile interceptor system in Kuwait, an early warning system in Qatar and fuel tanks in Bahrain with "a large number of various types of army kamikaze drones".

In Qatar, which has played a key role mediating between the US and Iran in recent weeks, residents received an alert warning of an elevated threat level, the first since the start of an April ceasefire between the US and Iran.

Earlier, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had struck "key infrastructure and facilities" at US bases in Arifjan and Ali Al Salem in Kuwait, and Juffair and Sheikh Isa in Bahrain.