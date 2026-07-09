UAE President pays friendly visit to Kuwait as regional tensions escalate

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was also welcomed by Sheikh Sabah Al Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah, Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait, among others

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 9 Jul 2026, 12:57 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

[Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times' live blog for the latest developments following fresh fighting between US and Iran.]

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Thursday arrived in Kuwait on a fraternal visit.

Recommended For You

Trump says interim accord with Iran to end war is 'over'

Trump says interim accord with Iran to end war is 'over'

Trump says 'will hit Iran tonight', calls them 'bully of Middle East'

Trump says 'will hit Iran tonight', calls them 'bully of Middle East'

US forces launch new strikes on Iran to curb threat to Hormuz: US military

US forces launch new strikes on Iran to curb threat to Hormuz: US military

Iranian state media say 8 army members killed in US attacks

Iranian state media say 8 army members killed in US attacks

Iran Guards say hit 85 military sites in Bahrain, Kuwait after US strikes in Hormuz

Iran Guards say hit 85 military sites in Bahrain, Kuwait after US strikes in Hormuz

 

The President was received by the Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, along with a delegation of officials, at the Amiri Airport.

The President is being accompanied by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Lt-Gen Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior and several senior UAE officials.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The UAE President was also welcomed by Sheikh Sabah Al Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah, Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait; Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, Prime Minister and several ministers, and senior Kuwaiti officials.

Regional tensions escalate

Tensions have been escalating across the region as US and Iran have started exchanging fire.

Iran's military said it had targeted sites in Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain with one-way attack drones on Thursday, state media reported, in retaliation for US strikes earlier in the day.

The army said "in continuation of the attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran's army on US bases in the region" it had targeted a Patriot missile interceptor system in Kuwait, an early warning system in Qatar and fuel tanks in Bahrain with "a large number of various types of army kamikaze drones".

In Qatar, which has played a key role mediating between the US and Iran in recent weeks, residents received an alert warning of an elevated threat level, the first since the start of an April ceasefire between the US and Iran.

Earlier, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had struck "key infrastructure and facilities" at US bases in Arifjan and Ali Al Salem in Kuwait, and Juffair and Sheikh Isa in Bahrain.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Trump says interim accord with Iran to end war is 'over'

2

US completes new round of Iran strikes; sirens blare in Kuwait, Bahrain

3

Several injured by shrapnel from projectile at Sirik pier, says Iran state media

4

Pakistan locates wreckage of Sharjah-Karachi cargo plane after 12 hours of search

5

Explained: Egypt vs Argentina World Cup VAR drama; why coach claimed 'injustice'