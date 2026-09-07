UAE President to begin state visit to Germany on September 9

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will begin a state visit to Germany on Wednesday 9 September.

During the visit, the UAE President will meet with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

The leaders will discuss the strong and enduring ties between the two countries and explore opportunities to deepen cooperation, particularly in the economic and development sectors, in support of their shared interests.

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The discussions will take place within the framework of the strategic partnership between the UAE and Germany.

The talks will also address regional and international developments and issues of mutual concern.