UAE President, Vice-President of Indonesia discuss bilateral ties

Leaders also address 2022 G20 Bali Summit which will be hosted in November

Wam

By Wam Published: Wed 2 Nov 2022, 9:40 PM Last updated: Wed 2 Nov 2022, 9:41 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received on Wednesday at the Qasr Al Shati' Palace, Dr. Ma'ruf Amin, Vice-President of Indonesia.

During the meeting, the Indonesian Vice-President conveyed the greetings of the President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, to Sheikh Mohamed and his wishes for further progress and development to the UAE.

President Sheikh Mohamed reciprocated the greetings.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways of enhancing bilateral ties for the common good of the two countries and their peoples.

The meeting addressed the 2022 G20 Bali Summit which will be hosted by Indonesia this November. Sheikh Mohamed wished Indonesia success in hosting the global summit and in advancing international efforts and constructive cooperation within the G20 to tackle the common challenges the world is witnessing in a manner that serves humanity at large and ensures global stability, development and prosperity. T

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs in the Presidential Court, Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, and the delegation accompanying the Indonesian Vice President.