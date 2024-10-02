Look: UAE President, Dubai Ruler meet, discuss ways to advance nation's growth

Every ticket bought this month also secures a spot in the grand draw on November 3
The President and Vice President met at Al Marmoom in Dubai, where they discussed a number of topics related to the UAE’s ongoing progress.
Different ways to advance the aspirations of the nation and its people for further growth and prosperity were discussed by President Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.
The two leaders highlighted the UAE’s ongoing commitment to supporting the wellbeing of its people and promoting development in sectors that contribute to the welfare of society.
The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.
Other attendees at the meeting included Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; and a number of senior officials.
The meeting took place at Abu Dhabi's Qasr Al Bahr