UAE President, US VP Kamala Harris discuss urgency of humanitarian response in Gaza Strip

The supervisory authorities note that suspicious parties are employing diverse and innovative ways of carrying out fraudulent schemes
UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States, to discuss concerted efforts to enhance the urgent humanitarian response in the Gaza Strip and bolster the provision of humanitarian assistance to civilians impacted by escalating military activity.
The President and the US Vice President emphasised the urgency of halting the deterioration of humanitarian conditions for civilians in Gaza, safeguarding their lives in line with international humanitarian law, and prioritising the delivery of relief and the establishment of safe corridors to facilitate the critical work of humanitarian organisations.
The call also addressed the need to advance towards a clear political horizon to achieve a comprehensive, just, and sustainable peace that ensures the stability of the wider region and averts worsening violence and further crises.
ALSO READ:
The supervisory authorities note that suspicious parties are employing diverse and innovative ways of carrying out fraudulent schemes
The UAE President attends the event, commends forces for their vigilance in upholding safety and security
Construction of the iconic BAPS Mandir in the Capital is nearing completion and is set for a grand opening on February 14, 2024
Conference to discuss issues such as transplanting pig’s heart into human body, feeding infants through milk banks, autonomous robots
MoFA says these words constitute violation of international law, raise grave concerns of an intent to commit genocide
NCM has warned community members to refrain from venturing into low-lying areas and valleys during rains
The scheme aims to provide investment returns to employees on their end-of-service benefits
With the death toll inching towards the 10,000-mark, the situation is dire for many in the besieged city