UAE President, UK PM Rishi Sunak discuss ties in phone call

An extreme sport lover, Fazza has often posted videos of him enjoying skydiving, mountain climbing, hiking and paramotor gliding among other activities
The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Monday received a phone call from the new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
A Downing Street spokesperson said: “Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan this afternoon. The leaders reflected on the successful diplomatic, defence and trade partnership between the UK and the UAE, which is built on deep historic ties.
“The Prime Minister welcomed progress on the UAE-UK Sovereign Investment Partnership and the leaders discussed opportunities to strengthen our economic relationship further, particularly on energy and clean technology.
“They also discussed the ongoing global consequences of Russia’s attack on Ukraine and continued aggression. On regional security, the leaders shared their concerns about the situation in Iran, and agreed to continue working together to find a durable resolution to the long-running conflict in Yemen.
“The Prime Minister and Sheikh Mohamed looked forward to working together to deliver on our shared priorities in the coming months."
ALSO READ:
An extreme sport lover, Fazza has often posted videos of him enjoying skydiving, mountain climbing, hiking and paramotor gliding among other activities
He was told that the car he wanted to buy had been mortgaged and had many traffic fines that needed to be cleared
More than 400 people were in and around the suspension bridge over the Machhu River in Gujarat
Season 27 of the family destination has 27 pavilions and a lot of fun and food options
The crush happened in Itaewon district, where 100,000 people had gone to celebrate the festival
Colours, lights and food fused with tradition engulfed the atmosphere welcoming several dignitaries, including the country's Minister of Tolerance and Co-existence
On the trip, the children were briefed on the role of the community police in enhancing security and safety
The Dubai Fitness Challenge kicked off on Saturday, October 29 for its sixth edition, in what organisers are hoping will be the biggest event ever