UAE President, UK PM Rishi Sunak discuss ties in phone call

The leaders reflected on the successful diplomatic, defence and trade partnership between the two nations

By Prasun Sonwalkar Published: Mon 31 Oct 2022, 9:37 PM Last updated: Mon 31 Oct 2022, 9:53 PM

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Monday received a phone call from the new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: “Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan this afternoon. The leaders reflected on the successful diplomatic, defence and trade partnership between the UK and the UAE, which is built on deep historic ties.

“The Prime Minister welcomed progress on the UAE-UK Sovereign Investment Partnership and the leaders discussed opportunities to strengthen our economic relationship further, particularly on energy and clean technology.

“They also discussed the ongoing global consequences of Russia’s attack on Ukraine and continued aggression. On regional security, the leaders shared their concerns about the situation in Iran, and agreed to continue working together to find a durable resolution to the long-running conflict in Yemen.

“The Prime Minister and Sheikh Mohamed looked forward to working together to deliver on our shared priorities in the coming months."

ALSO READ: