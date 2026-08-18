UAE President discusses latest regional developments in call with Trump

[Editor's Note: For the latest updates on US-Iran hostilities since a 14-point MoU expired on August 17, follow the Khaleej Times live blog.]

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call today from US President Donald Trump.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

During the call, the two leaders discussed various aspects of cooperation and joint efforts between the UAE and the United States, as well as ways to strengthen them in a manner that serves their mutual interests.

They also reviewed developments in the Middle East and the efforts being made to address them and exchanged views on the situation.