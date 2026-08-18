UAE President discusses latest regional developments in call with Trump

The two leaders discussed various aspects of US-UAE cooperation and joint efforts, as well as ways to further strengthen ties in line with their shared interests

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 18 Aug 2026, 5:52 PM
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[Editor's Note: For the latest updates on US-Iran hostilities since a 14-point MoU expired on August 17, follow the Khaleej Times live blog.]

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call today from US President Donald Trump.

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During the call, the two leaders discussed various aspects of cooperation and joint efforts between the UAE and the United States, as well as ways to strengthen them in a manner that serves their mutual interests.

They also reviewed developments in the Middle East and the efforts being made to address them and exchanged views on the situation.

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