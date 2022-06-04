UAE President tours projects, attractions in Khor Fakkan and Al Dhaid

Winners plan to use the winning amount for their children's education, and to build their homes
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Saturday toured a number of vital development projects and tourist attractions in Khor Fakkan and Al Dhaid cities in the Emirate of Sharjah.
Sheikh Mohamed visited Al Dhaid Fort, which dates back to 1820.
The tour also included a number of vital development projects in Khor Fakkan city, such as Al Rafisah Dam, which is one of the most prominent tourist destinations and environmental landmarks in the country.
He toured its facilities and was briefed about its services and entertainment components.
He also viewed the new Khor Fakkan Road, which is deemed an important vital artery linking the regions of the Emirate of Sharjah and passing through various historical and natural areas.
The UAE President was accompanied by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs
