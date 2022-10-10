UAE President to visit Russia tomorrow

With its robust infrastructure and state-of-the-art facilities that can handle the world’s largest ships, the city is a hub for cruise tourism
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will pay a visit to the friendly Russian Federation on Tuesday, during which he will meet with the Russian President Vladimir Putin.
During his visit, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed will discuss with President Putin the friendly relations between the UAE and Russia along with a number of regional and international issues and developments of common interest.
