UAE President to visit Russia tomorrow

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed will discuss bilateral relations with Vladimir Putin

By Wam Published: Mon 10 Oct 2022, 1:50 PM Last updated: Mon 10 Oct 2022, 2:21 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will pay a visit to the friendly Russian Federation on Tuesday, during which he will meet with the Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During his visit, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed will discuss with President Putin the friendly relations between the UAE and Russia along with a number of regional and international issues and developments of common interest.

