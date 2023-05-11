UAE President to make working visit to France

Manar Elraghy's recreations from Pirates of the Caribbean and reimagined versions of Vincent van Gogh steal the show at this year's festival
The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, will travel to Paris, France on Thursday, May 11, for a working visit.
His Highness will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron. The visit is an opportunity for the two leaders to reinforce and expand the long-standing strategic partnership between the UAE and France, and strengthen bilateral cooperation across various sectors.
His Highness also paid a visit to Paris last year, during which the UAE and France signed a number of agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at enhancing bilateral relations in various vital fields. These included a letter of intent granting permission to family members of staff of diplomatic missions and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to engage in business, as well as a letter of Intent regarding human spaceflight activities between the MBRSC and the CNES.
