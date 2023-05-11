UAE President to make working visit to France

The visit is an opportunity for leaders of both nations to strengthen bilateral cooperation across various sectors

Published: Thu 11 May 2023

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, will travel to Paris, France on Thursday, May 11, for a working visit.

His Highness will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron. The visit is an opportunity for the two leaders to reinforce and expand the long-standing strategic partnership between the UAE and France, and strengthen bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

His Highness also paid a visit to Paris last year, during which the UAE and France signed a number of agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at enhancing bilateral relations in various vital fields. These included a letter of intent granting permission to family members of staff of diplomatic missions and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to engage in business, as well as a letter of Intent regarding human spaceflight activities between the MBRSC and the CNES.

