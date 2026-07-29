UAE President arrives in Slovakia on working visit
Sheikh Mohamed landed in Slovakia on Wednesday alongwith a delegation of UAE ministers
- PUBLISHED: Wed 29 Jul 2026, 6:38 PM
- By:
- WAM
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has arrived in the Slovak Republic on a working visit.
Accompanying the President are Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; and a number of ministers and senior officials.