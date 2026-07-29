UAE President arrives in Slovakia on working visit

Sheikh Mohamed landed in Slovakia on Wednesday alongwith a delegation of UAE ministers

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 29 Jul 2026, 6:38 PM
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UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has arrived in the Slovak Republic on a working visit.

Accompanying the President are Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; and a number of ministers and senior officials.

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