UAE President visits Slovakia, discusses regional conflict, trade with PM

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UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited Slovakia on July 29 and held talks in Bratislava with the Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico.

The purpose of the working visit was to continue the dialogue that began on the Slovak Prime Minister’s official visit to the UAE in last year.

The two leaders reflected on the continued progress in bilateral relations, further strengthened through the implementation of agreements on economic cooperation and investment, and the convening of the second meeting of the Joint Economic Committee in June 2026 in Bratislava.

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During the meeting, they focused on a range of promising projects in the fields of transportation, investment and agriculture with high economic potential.

Conflict and Strait of Hormuz

The meeting included a discussion on the current developments in the Middle East, specifically in the Strait of Hormuz, and their implications for countries in the region and in Europe.

The Slovak Prime Minister of Slovakia reiterated its support for a peaceful resolution of the conflict, and underlined the importance of the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026).

The Slovak side further reaffirmed the need to restore freedom of navigation and maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, and to fully implement the Memorandum from July of this year.

At the same time, Slovakia recognised the significant role of UAE as a primary actor for advancing regional and international stability.