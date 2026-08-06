UAE President celebrates Sheikh Zayed's vision on Founding Father's 60th Accession Day

August 6 marks a historic day in the journey of UAE as a nation. It is the day the UAE's Founding Father, late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, assumed the leadership of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi — a landmark moment that transformed the course of the nation's history.

On the 60th anniversary of this momentous occasion, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan celebrated the Founding Father's legacy.

"Today marks the 60th anniversary of the accession of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed, as Ruler of Abu Dhabi on 6 August 1966. On this historic milestone, we recall the beginnings that nurtured our collective journey of progress and laid the foundations of the Union," Sheikh Mohamed said in a post on X.

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"Inspired by Sheikh Zayed’s leadership and vision, we will continue to advance his enduring belief that people must always be placed at the heart of efforts to build a sustainable and prosperous future for our nation," he added.

After Sheikh Zayed's Accession, the UAE's development journey began to take shape, with the Union forming shortly after on December 2, 1971, under his leadership.

Sheikh Zayed succeeded in achieving his people's aspirations for unity and stability. As a result of his exceptional leadership, the UAE was able to make great strides in its development journey.

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to UAE President, also commemorated Sheikh Zayed's accession day, remembering him as an inspiring leader.

"The UAE's journey is marked by many defining milestones, with August 6 standing among the most significant. It commemorates the day Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, assumed the leadership of Abu Dhabi. From the determination and vision of a remarkable leader emerged a blessed renaissance and a successful, inspiring development model that has become an example for others to follow," he wrote in a post on X.

"This anniversary is an opportunity to reflect on a legacy of generosity, progress, and visionary leadership that laid the foundations of the Union and shaped the future of the UAE," he added.

The Zayed National Museum shared a rare photo of Sheikh Zayed addressing the people shortly after assuming leadership, terming it a "defining moment that reflected the clarity of his vision and the principles that would underpin the UAE's progress and prosperity."

"His leadership set the course for the remarkable achievements and development that the UAE continues to witness today," they added.