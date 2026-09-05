UAE President, Sheikh Mohammed meet King of Bahrain

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain on Saturday, in the presence of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

During the meeting, the leaders exchanged cordial discussions reflecting the deep-rooted fraternal ties that unite the two countries and their peoples.

The meeting also reviewed various aspects of bilateral cooperation between the UAE and Bahrain and explored ways to further strengthen ties in support of both countries’ development priorities, shared interests, and the prosperity and wellbeing of their peoples. They also exchanged views on several regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, as well as a number of ministers and senior officials.

Also present was Lieutenant General Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, National Security Adviser, Secretary General of the Supreme Defence Council, and Commander of the Bahrain Royal Guard.