Look: UAE President, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid meet in Dubai

Leaders discuss efforts to drive the country's development and meet the aspirations of its people

Photos: Wam

By Wam Published: Sat 12 Nov 2022, 5:01 PM Last updated: Sat 12 Nov 2022, 5:09 PM

The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, met His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, at Al Marmoom Majlis in the emirate.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed and the Dubai Ruler discussed a number of issues related to the UAE and its citizens, especially efforts to drive the country's development and renaissance to achieve the aspirations of the UAE people for a brighter and more prosperous future.

They also wished further security and stability for the UAE to continue its progress and development at a confident and accelerated pace at all levels.

In attendance were Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs in the Presidential Court, and Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Chairman of Protocols for the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE.