Look: UAE President, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid meet in Dubai

The strategy was designed to further boost the country's reputation as a leading tourist destination
The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, met His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, at Al Marmoom Majlis in the emirate.
During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed and the Dubai Ruler discussed a number of issues related to the UAE and its citizens, especially efforts to drive the country's development and renaissance to achieve the aspirations of the UAE people for a brighter and more prosperous future.
They also wished further security and stability for the UAE to continue its progress and development at a confident and accelerated pace at all levels.
In attendance were Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs in the Presidential Court, and Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Chairman of Protocols for the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE.
The strategy was designed to further boost the country's reputation as a leading tourist destination
Tributes pour in for the man who ran popular desert retreat Hatta Fort Hotel
The owner has been using a community management company’s services since 2013
The woman demanded that the violations he racked up in her name, be cleared and and transferred to his file
Black, red, green and white can be seen on cars, offices, dresses, schools, and even on skyscrapers during this period
The mandatory scheme that offers financial support in the event of job loss is all set to go into effect from January 1, 2023
Sheikh Mohamed congratulates Netanyahu on his victory in the elections
Fans can enjoy experiences from the Wizarding World like never before