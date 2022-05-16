UAE President Sheikh Mohamed receives Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman

Saudi Crown Prince offered his condolences to UAE leaders

By Web Desk Published: Mon 16 May 2022, 9:54 PM Last updated: Mon 16 May 2022, 10:24 PM

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Abu Dhabi on Monday to offer condolences on the death of late president Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

Prince Mohammed offered profound condolences to the UAE President, the brothers and sons of the deceased and senior members of the Al Nahyan family.

Sheikh Khalifa died on Friday, May 13, at the age of 73, Emirates News Agency reported on Friday.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince was received by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan who was unanimously elected as the third President of the UAE.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Crown Prince for his sincere brotherly feelings toward the UAE and its people in their time of grief.

ALSO READ: