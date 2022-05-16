UAE President Sheikh Mohamed receives Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman

Country's economy to continue its journey toward diversification as new policy measures help achieve sustainable growth
UAE1 day ago
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Abu Dhabi on Monday to offer condolences on the death of late president Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.
Prince Mohammed offered profound condolences to the UAE President, the brothers and sons of the deceased and senior members of the Al Nahyan family.
Sheikh Khalifa died on Friday, May 13, at the age of 73, Emirates News Agency reported on Friday.
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince was received by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan who was unanimously elected as the third President of the UAE.
Sheikh Mohamed expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Crown Prince for his sincere brotherly feelings toward the UAE and its people in their time of grief.
ALSO READ:
Country's economy to continue its journey toward diversification as new policy measures help achieve sustainable growth
UAE1 day ago
'My father wasn't at home, but I felt like I wanted to go,' says a ten-year-old who attended absentee funeral prayers
UAE1 day ago
Photos: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed wears many hats — all of which make him an icon respected by Emiratis and expats alike
UAE1 day ago
Islamabad announced 3-day national mourning from Friday till Sunday
UAE1 day ago
He has promoted peace, championed environmental causes and inspired the world with his humanitarian work
UAE1 day ago
Programmes help the youth connect with UAE leadership
UAE1 day ago
4 times the new UAE President personally called up residents to thank or interact with them
UAE1 day ago
Mohamed has been welcoming members of all faiths to the country. It was evident in the visit of Pope Francis and a bid to set up an Abrahamic Family House and a Hindu temple
UAE1 day ago