'Pride of our nation': Sheikh Mohamed hails Emirati women's contributions to UAE

The UAE President said that the Emirati Women's Day celebrations extending to a full month this year reflects the nation's gratitude for their outstanding contributions

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 28 Aug 2026, 10:03 AM
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UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan paid tribute to the women of UAE, describing them as the pride of the nation and praising their resilience and contributions to the country's continued development.

Sheikh Mohamed's remarks came in a statement posted on X on Friday as the nation celebrated Emirati Women's Day held under the theme "Together, We Rise Stronger and Better". The Abu Dhabi Ruler said the occasion was an opportunity to celebrate the values and achievements of Emirati women.

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"On Emirati Womens Day, we come together to celebrate the values and achievements of all Emirati women, who represent the pride of our nation and its unwavering resilience. For the first time, these celebrations will extend to a full month this year in reflection of our gratitude for their outstanding contributions to the UAE’s continued development," his message read.

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"Through their determination and inspiring vision for the future, Emirati women will forever remain a source of our collective strength and advancement," he added.

This year, the UAE is celebrating Emirati Women's Day for a month, with festivities starting on August 28, 2026. The nationwide programme will serve as a platform to launch initiatives, recognise achievements and highlight inspiring role models.

The announcement was made earlier by Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, who said in a letter to Emiratis: "As the horizon of ambition expands with you and through you, our celebration this year will not be limited to a single day."

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