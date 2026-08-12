Watch: UAE President greets, shakes residents’ hands during Abu Dhabi mall visit

Imagine picking up your weekly groceries and watching the UAE President walk past you.

Many lucky shoppers found themselves looking on in surprise as Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, visited Mushrif Mall in Abu Dhabi on August 11.

The humility and warmth of the President shone as he kindly greeted shoppers and residents, making sure to shake hands with those who waited to welcome him.

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Dressed in a sharp dark blue kandura, he took a walk around Lulu Hypermarket in the mall accompanied by the Managing Director of the hypermarket, MA Yusuff Ali.

While the UAE President was gracious enough to greet shoppers, residents, too, left no stone unturned in reciprocating their love for the leader. In one clip, a man donning a white kandoora — barely in frame — can be seen sharply saluting him. The leader then smiles back at him and affectionately places his palm on his chest, accepting the gesture.

Watch the video below:

On other occasions, he was also seen taking a look the items being offered there.

Another video from the same day shows the leader waving at those standing on the sidelines. Watch it below:

Just last week, he was seen in London, alongside Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

They both were seen embracing each other in a warm hug as they met outside the UAE. In one video, Sheikh Mohammed was seen holding the wrist of the Abu Dhabi Ruler as they entered a hotel lobby together

The interactions between the two royals reflected their enduring bonds of unity, mutual respect and shared values that define the UAE's leadership.

Just as always, the UAE President was then also seen exchanging hugs with other people, waving at them as groups waited around to catch a glimpse of the UAE royal at hotels lobbies and the streets.