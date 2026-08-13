UAE President directs $10 million aid to Colombia after earthquake kills 265

The UAE's President has directed humanitarian aid worth US$10 million to all those affected by the deadly earthquake in Colombia.

The UAE sent the aid under the directives of UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, through the Emirates International Aid Agency.

UAE's teams are working to deliver urgent relief aid, including medical supplies, food, and shelter supplies, in coordination with the relevant authorities in Colombia and international partners.

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The UAE’s urgent response comes within the framework of its responsibilities and commitment to strengthening international relief efforts, and its humanitarian efforts to extend a helping hand to friendly countries in times of crisis and natural disasters.

It also maintains the commitment to assist those affected by various humanitarian crises, and its keenness to ensure that aid reaches all affected groups and segments in a timely manner in a way that alleviates the repercussions of the disaster and supports emergency response efforts in such difficult cases and critical times.

Dr Tariq Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of the Emirates International Aid Agency, explained that the UAE International Aid Agency is working to accelerate the pace of aid delivery in line with field needs, contributing to alleviating the suffering of those affected on the one hand, and ensuring early recovery and a rapid return to stability in the affected areas on the other.

The UAE recently expressed its solidarity with Colombia after the earthquake that caused a number of deaths and injuries and caused serious material damage. It also expressed its sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the families and relatives of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

The UAE President also held a phone call with the President of Colombia, Abelardo de la Espriella, during which he expressed his sincere condolences over the victims of the earthquake in Colombia and wished a speedy recovery to all those injured.

Colombia's earthquake rescue efforts entered what officials called the "final phase" on Wednesday, as rescuers searched for signs of life beneath collapsed buildings before the critical first 72 hours came to an end.

The magnitude 7.4 quake, the strongest to hit Colombia this century, has killed 265 people, injured more than 3,500 and left almost 500 missing, according to local authorities.

According to official figures, more than 11,000 dwellings have been destroyed and thousands of families have been rendered homeless.

Inputs from AFP