UAE President says sacrifices of fallen heroes 'forever engraved', in tribute on Commemoration Day

President Sheikh Mohamed has affirmed that the UAE will continue to uphold the values exemplified by the sacrifices of its fallen heroes, who gave their lives defending justice, peace, and the principles of humanity. He stated that the country's message remains one of stability, unity, and cooperation, dedicated to the well-being and prosperity of all.

In a statement to mark Commemoration Day, observed on November 30 each year, His Highness noted the significance of the occasion that honours the brave individuals who gave their lives for the UAE. He recognised their ultimate sacrifice as an enduring symbol of patriotism and loyalty to the nation.

The President also expressed deep gratitude to the heroes' families, reaffirming the UAE's unwavering commitment to supporting them. He emphasised that their loved ones' sacrifices will forever epitomise selfless dedication to the progress and prosperity of the UAE.

Below is the statement of the President in full:

"Commemoration Day is a distinguished national occasion on which we pay tribute to the heroic individuals who gave their lives to protect the UAE and its people. Their sacrifices are forever engraved in the most cherished chapters of our nation's history, standing as a timeless inspiration for patriotism and unwavering dedication to the homeland.

Our fallen heroes reflect the noble spirit of the Emirati people and their unyielding willingness to answer the nation's call, no matter the time or place. With God's grace and the unwavering dedication of its citizens, the UAE will remain a symbol of pride and strength, its flag held high, and its sovereignty and achievements firmly protected.

Today, we express our heartfelt gratitude to the families of our heroes and renew our steadfast commitment to supporting them. The sacrifices of their loved ones will never be forgotten; their deeds will forever epitomise selfless dedication to the progress and prosperity of our nation.

Our fallen heroes answered the nation's call with unparalleled courage and selflessness. Today, the call of the homeland is one of building and advancing towards a brighter, more prosperous future. Inspired by their legacy, our youth, with gratitude and determination, are now leading the charge in service to our nation, seizing every opportunity to drive progress and innovation.