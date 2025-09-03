  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE President, Saudi Crown Prince discuss Palestinian crisis in Riyadh

Sheikh Mohamed, Prince Mohammed bin Salman stressed cooperation on regional stability and reaffirmed deep UAE-Saudi ties

Published: Wed 3 Sept 2025, 7:59 PM

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met today with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to discuss bilateral cooperation and the strong, deep-rooted between the two nations.

The meeting, held in Riyadh, also addressed key regional developments, with a focus on the situation in the Middle East. The leaders reviewed the latest events in the occupied Palestinian territories and ongoing efforts to tackle the humanitarian and security challenges.

Both sides emphasised the importance of reinforcing the foundations of regional stability, security and peace through the establishment of a clear pathway towards a just, comprehensive and lasting peace based on the two-state solution, in a manner that serves the interests of all peoples and nations in the region.

A senior UAE official cautioned Israel on Wednesday that any annexation of the West Bank would constitute a red line for Abu Dhabi that would undermine the spirit of the Abraham Accords that normalised relations between the two countries.

"From the very beginning, we viewed the Accords as a way to enable our continued support for the Palestinian people and their legitimate aspiration for an independent state," said Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs and Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE.

The Abraham Accords, signed during President Donald Trump's first term in office, saw the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco normalise diplomatic relations with Israel after US mediation.

"We call on the Israeli government to suspend these plans. Extremists, of any kind, cannot be allowed to dictate the region’s trajectory. Peace requires courage, persistence, and a refusal to let violence define our choices," said Nusseibeh.