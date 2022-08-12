UAE President receives youth delegation

Sheikh Mohamed urges them to preserve traditional values as country marks World Youth Day

By Wam Published: Fri 12 Aug 2022, 5:16 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received at Qasr Al Bahr Majlis a youth delegation representing various entities.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed exchanged friendly talks with the delegation’s members and congratulated them on the occasion of the World Youth Day, which falls annually on August 12.

Sheikh Mohamed stressed that young people play a pivotal role in addressing challenges, achieving progress and shaping the future of communities, urging them to preserve the traditional values and principles of the Emirati community.

He then pointed out that the country has entered a new era of history, highlighting the many challenges faced by the world.

The President stressed that nations are not built with money, but rather with people, leadership and wise and honest visions, as well as the correct reading of the future and appropriate decision-making, adding that youth are the builders of nations, and generations hand over the process of development to younger generations.

"I am raising this issue to highlight the components of success for any generation, which consist of raising the generation, the most important factor, followed by education and working to prepare good leaders," he said.

The youth delegation included volunteers from the Emirates Foundation, the National Experts Programme (NFP) and national youth councils, as well as various government authorities.