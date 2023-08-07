UAE President receives written message from King of Morocco discussing bilateral ties

Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates delivered it to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed

By WAM Published: Mon 7 Aug 2023, 9:36 PM

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a written message from King Mohammed VI of Morocco, discussing the strong bilateral relations between the UAE and Morocco and ways to enhance them for the benefit of both nations and their people.

‏The message was delivered by Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, during a reception held by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi.

The Foreign Minister conveyed to the President the greetings of King Mohammed, who expressed his wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the UAE. The UAE President conveyed his greetings to King Mohammed along with his wishes for further development and growth for Morocco and its people.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Bourita discussed the strong ties that connect the UAE and Morocco, and their wish for ongoing cooperation between the two nations and their people.

Discussions included also the latest progress on COP28 hosted by the UAE.

‏The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; and Fouzi Lekjaa, President of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, Chairman of the Committee in charge of Morocco's bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

