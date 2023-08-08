UAE President receives US National Security Advisor

This is the first time the US National Institutes of Health has awarded a grant to a sole principal investigator
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, has received US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.
The UAE President welcomed the US National Security Advisor at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, where they discussed the close, strategic ties between the UAE and the US, and expressed their shared interest in further strengthening these bonds.
The two sides also discussed regional and international developments and stressed on the importance of joint action to ensure peace and stability in the Middle East.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of the Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment; Ali Saeed Al Neyadi, Chairman of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA); Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the US; and Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, UAE's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York.
