UAE President receives Sheikh Mohammed in Abu Dhabi

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday met with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai.
During the meeting at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, Their Highnesses exchanged greetings with the assembled majlis guests and engaged in talks together covering a number of topics.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid discussed the ongoing progress of the UAE and ways to further support the ambitions of the nation and its people towards sustainable growth and prosperity.
Also in attendance at Qasr Al Bahr were Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance; Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Ain Region; Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation (Zayed CHF); Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs at the Presidential Court; Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Media Office, along with a number of sheikhs, officials, guests, and citizens.
