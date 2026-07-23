Photos: UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah, Crown Prince, discusses nation's plans

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, who was accompanied by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah.

During the meeting, they exchanged cordial greetings and discussed various topics of importance to the nation and its citizens, reaffirming the UAE’s steadfast commitment to placing them at the heart of its current and future developmental plans and objectives.

Together, they prayed for the nation's security, progress, and prosperity.

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The meeting was attended by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, among other ministers and officials.

Take a look at some images shared from their meeting: