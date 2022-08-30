UAE President receives Ruler and Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain

The leaders discussed issues of concern, affairs of country and citizens

Wam

By Wam Published: Tue 30 Aug 2022, 11:58 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Tuesday received, at Qasr Al Bahr Majlis, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, who was accompanied by Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain.

During the meeting, they exchanged fraternal conversations and discussed issues of concern to the affairs of the country and its citizens.

Attending the meeting were Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Deputy National Security Adviser, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and a number of Sheikhs, senior officials and citizens.