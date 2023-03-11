UAE President receives President of Angola; discusses bilateral cooperation, issues of mutual concern

Chief guest Dr. Shashi Tharoor commends founder for striving to provide 'cost-effective healthcare for all'
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received João Manuel Lourenço, President of the Republic of Angola, who is on a working visit to the UAE.
During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed and the Angolan President discussed UAE-Angola relations and opportunities for further collaboration that would benefit both countries and their people, including in the areas of investment, trade, renewable energy and food security.
The UAE President and President Lourenço also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual concern and discussed COP28 – to be hosted by the UAE later this year – and the importance that both countries attach to sustainability, climate action and environmental protection.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State; and the delegation accompanying the Angolan President.
Chief guest Dr. Shashi Tharoor commends founder for striving to provide 'cost-effective healthcare for all'
The emirate was selected by the Global Power City Index, issued by Japan’s Mori Memorial Foundation
Authority stresses that ministries and federal authorities could implement flexible working or remote work schedules
The supplies are part of the country's ongoing humanitarian assistance
The shopping destination will also offer a store-to-door facility with 24-hour delivery service around the UAE
The CEO of the company called Sheikh Mohammed's visit 'an honour'
KHDA stated that timings for private schools in the emirate will be reduced to five hours during holy month
Ministry expresses condolences to families of victims of crime