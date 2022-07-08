UAE President receives phone calls from Pakistan, Israel Prime Ministers on Eid Al Adha

They wished him continued health and happiness

By Wam Published: Fri 8 Jul 2022, 1:42 PM Last updated: Fri 8 Jul 2022, 1:45 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received phone calls from Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan; and Yair Lapid, Prime Minister of Israel, on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

The two officials congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, wished him continued health and happiness, and the UAE and its people further progress and wellbeing.

For his part, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed thanked the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Prime Minister of Israel, wishing their countries and people continued prosperity, safety and stability, and praying to Allah Almighty to spread peace and security all over the world.

The UAE President also congratulated Yair Lapid on assuming his duties as Prime Minister of Israel, wishing the bilateral relations between the two countries to further grow and develop in a way that will serve mutual interests and consolidate the foundations of peace in the region.

